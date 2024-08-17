Truist Financial Raises CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target to $50.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.73.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.62. 1,082,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,446. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.28. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $49.58.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.68 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,947,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $366,054.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,358. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,947,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,217 shares of company stock worth $4,244,344 over the last ninety days. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in CubeSmart by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

