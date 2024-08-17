Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 88,035 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $95,049,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,760,000 after buying an additional 382,976 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 624,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,050,000 after buying an additional 24,535 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $2,351,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a PE ratio of -32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.30. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.58%.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Argus upped their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

