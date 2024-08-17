TRON (TRX) Price Reaches $0.14

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion and approximately $335.25 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000530 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 86,955,518,294 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official website for TRON is trondao.org. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

