Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:TRINZ) Short Interest Down 33.8% in July

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:TRINZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the July 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 Stock Performance

Shares of TRINZ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.15. 15,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,752. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15. Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $25.65.

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 Dividend Announcement

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

