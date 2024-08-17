TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.27. 6,874,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,882,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.92. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

