Triad Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VGIT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.81. 1,290,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,224. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.33. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.55.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1847 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

