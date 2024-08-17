Triad Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.97. 610,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.97. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $191.14.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

