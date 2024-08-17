Triad Wealth Partners LLC Takes $56,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Human Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 347,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,665,000 after acquiring an additional 19,958 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 274,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
BSV stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.93. 1,249,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,873. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $78.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.65.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
