Triad Wealth Partners LLC Takes $41,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 262.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.12. 380,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,495. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $53.32 and a one year high of $70.06.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

