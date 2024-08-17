Triad Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 844 Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP remained flat at $52.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 699,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,572. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $53.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.91.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

