Triad Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,194 First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 129,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 20,271 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 968,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,736,000 after purchasing an additional 75,840 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $40.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,972. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.94.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

