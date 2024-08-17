Triad Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 571 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 571 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,017,384,000 after buying an additional 10,415,591 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,035.4% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 42,808,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,766,281,000 after acquiring an additional 40,803,711 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,335,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,154,141,000 after acquiring an additional 105,772 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,655,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,677,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,931 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,569,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,665,000 after acquiring an additional 149,407 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,415. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $65.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

