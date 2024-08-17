Triad Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.59. 1,558,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,184. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.99. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

