Triad Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 5.1% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 35,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $2,153,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,092.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,092.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,722 shares of company stock valued at $23,139,816 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.58.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE CHD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,664. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $110.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

