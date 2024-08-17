Triad Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,450,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 20,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.33. 2,237,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,289,203. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $92.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.