Triad Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 407 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $22,265,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 5,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,577,268,000 after acquiring an additional 69,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded down $4.87 on Friday, hitting $534.93. 530,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $550.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $569.45. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $389.90 and a 1-year high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $624.18.

View Our Latest Report on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.