Triad Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 407 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $22,265,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 5,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,577,268,000 after acquiring an additional 69,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MLM traded down $4.87 on Friday, hitting $534.93. 530,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $550.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $569.45. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $389.90 and a 1-year high of $626.67.
Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.77%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $624.18.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
