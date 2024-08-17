Triad Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 656,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,987,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $475.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,272,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,031,074. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $474.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.51. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

