Triad Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,675,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,835,047,000 after acquiring an additional 324,289 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,493,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,111,521,000 after purchasing an additional 352,320 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,515,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,599,000 after buying an additional 842,458 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,113,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,328,000 after buying an additional 42,782 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,351,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,193,000 after buying an additional 84,227 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.30. 2,642,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.02. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $116.67. The company has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DUK

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.