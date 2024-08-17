Triad Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMU)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMU – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.
Separately, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,341,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,218,000 after purchasing an additional 107,632 shares during the period.
Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BAMU traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,333. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.31. Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $25.50.
Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile
The Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BAMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US Treasurys and investment grade corporate bonds with maturities between 0-2 years. BAMU was launched on Sep 27, 2023 and is issued by Brookstone.
