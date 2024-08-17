Triad Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Netflix by 540.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,592 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after buying an additional 1,573,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $436,514,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $681.21.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $10.85 on Friday, hitting $674.07. 3,508,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,896,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $654.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $621.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $697.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $23,725,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $23,725,077.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,893 shares of company stock worth $84,412,483. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

