Triad Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $140,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 459.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,235,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $174,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,959 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $540,000. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 123.7% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,645,920 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $373,604,000 after buying an additional 1,462,978 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.7% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,656 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,139 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $137.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,893,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,289,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.71. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $146.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

