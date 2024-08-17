Triad Wealth Partners LLC Invests $75,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAUG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $2,582,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,508,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.1 %

FAUG traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $44.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,830 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $624.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.