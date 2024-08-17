Triad Wealth Partners LLC Invests $57,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,544 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,926,000 after buying an additional 1,698,066 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,158,000 after buying an additional 1,604,659 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,725,000 after buying an additional 1,593,875 shares during the period. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $100,134,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IVW stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $97.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.44.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

