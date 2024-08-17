Triad Wealth Partners LLC Invests $36,000 in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 77,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.46. The company had a trading volume of 588,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,210. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $52.39.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

