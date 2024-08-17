Triad Wealth Partners LLC Invests $26,000 in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 405,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.08. 399,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,733. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

