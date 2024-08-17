Triad Wealth Partners LLC Invests $132,000 in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 18.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,771,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $827,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,111 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,349,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,333,000 after purchasing an additional 39,422 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,373,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,041,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,759,000 after buying an additional 67,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 54.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,541,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,190,000 after buying an additional 544,312 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SCCO shares. HSBC downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. CICC Research began coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Shares of NYSE SCCO traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.88. 938,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,974. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $129.79. The stock has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.33.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. On average, analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.73%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

