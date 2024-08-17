Triad Wealth Partners LLC Invests $111,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.10. 1,684,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.81.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

