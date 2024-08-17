Triad Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.05 Million in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.79. 2,370,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,809. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.12. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

