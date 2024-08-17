Triad Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 93,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 422,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,495,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares during the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 85,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after buying an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VIGI traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $85.02. 154,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,419. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.10. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.536 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

