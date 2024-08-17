Triad Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 731 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,172,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,037. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $104.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.29 and its 200-day moving average is $92.19.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $529,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,835 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

