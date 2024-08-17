Triad Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 473 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $822.00, for a total transaction of $110,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,850,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,178 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,105. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:NOW traded down $4.97 on Friday, hitting $827.14. 835,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $850.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $770.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $757.41.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $849.62.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

