Triad Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 186 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cummins by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,001,000 after acquiring an additional 604,735 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,701,000 after acquiring an additional 106,017 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cummins by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,673,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,990,000 after acquiring an additional 96,387 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Cummins by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,430,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,817,000 after purchasing an additional 43,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,398,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,933,000 after purchasing an additional 64,365 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

Cummins Stock Up 0.6 %

CMI stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, reaching $301.65. 578,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.37. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $322.83. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 53.29%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

