Triad Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,250 Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.53.

In other Crown Castle news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCI traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,993. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.05 and a 200-day moving average of $102.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.83. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

