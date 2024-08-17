Triad Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,331.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 140,727 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJAN traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $32.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,054. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.22. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.61.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

