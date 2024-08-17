Triad Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

D stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.01. 3,454,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,608,495. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.01. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.73.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

