Triad Wealth Partners LLC Buys 205 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,023.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $956.88.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $9.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $921.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,361,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $878.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $804.05. The stock has a market cap of $875.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $516.57 and a 52-week high of $966.10.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

