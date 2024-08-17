Triad Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,205 FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 377,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after buying an additional 26,245 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 264,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 237.4% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 48,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 34,304 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 139.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 174,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 101,541 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS:RDVI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.09. 189,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $997.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

