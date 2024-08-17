Triad Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $572.62. The company had a trading volume of 375,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,226. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $570.87 and its 200 day moving average is $536.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

