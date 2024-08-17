Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0378 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Treasury Wine Estates Price Performance
Shares of TSRYY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,625. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $8.86.
About Treasury Wine Estates
