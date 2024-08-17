Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0378 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Shares of TSRYY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,625. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $8.86.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

