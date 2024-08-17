TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Hits New 52-Week High at $172.31

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $172.31 and last traded at $171.85, with a volume of 496895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMDX. Stephens boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $117.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 9.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.66 and its 200 day moving average is $116.37.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 4,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $652,785.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,514.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $393,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,203.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 4,289 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $652,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,514.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,163 shares of company stock worth $11,556,922 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 78.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth $2,685,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,832,000 after buying an additional 202,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

