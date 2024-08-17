Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:TARK) Short Interest Update

Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:TARK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TARK traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,406. Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.65.

About Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF

The AXS 2X Innovation ETF (TARK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ARK Innovation ETF index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-fund that seeks to achieve 2x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

