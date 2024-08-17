Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.18

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 43.18 ($0.55) and traded as high as GBX 43.68 ($0.56). Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 43.20 ($0.55), with a volume of 127,182 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 42 ($0.54) price target on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Topps Tiles Price Performance

Topps Tiles Cuts Dividend

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 42.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 43.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2,195.00 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 2.77%.

About Topps Tiles

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the property management and investment activities; retail and wholesale of wood flooring products; provision of warehousing services; and sale and distribution of architectural ceramic.

Further Reading

