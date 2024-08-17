Toncoin (TON) Trading 3.6% Lower This Week

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion and $197.59 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $6.47 or 0.00010892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59,442.36 or 1.00069660 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007812 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012379 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,110,571,020 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,110,571,020.322433 with 2,518,695,087.974899 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.55468508 USD and is down -3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 511 active market(s) with $428,718,230.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

