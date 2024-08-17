TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 83005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.24 price target on shares of TNR Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

TNR Gold Trading Down 9.1 %

About TNR Gold

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$9.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.62.

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

Featured Stories

