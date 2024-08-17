TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 83005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.24 price target on shares of TNR Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on TNR Gold
TNR Gold Trading Down 9.1 %
About TNR Gold
TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TNR Gold
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for TNR Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNR Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.