TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

TMC the metals Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMC opened at $1.07 on Friday. TMC the metals has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Insider Transactions at TMC the metals

In other TMC the metals news, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 25,000 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 846,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,306.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $219,000 in the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMC the metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.