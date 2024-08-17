Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Tiptree Stock Up 1.4 %

Tiptree stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $698.92 million, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.30. Tiptree has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $20.80.

Tiptree Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Tiptree

In other Tiptree news, CEO Jonathan Ilany acquired 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 192,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,367.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Tiptree by 272.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tiptree in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Tiptree in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Tiptree by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tiptree in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

