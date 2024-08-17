Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Short Interest Down 22.6% in July

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 40,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Timberland Bancorp

In other Timberland Bancorp news, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $31,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,565 shares in the company, valued at $237,314.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Timberland Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,661 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,778 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Timberland Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,069 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSBK traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.46. 47,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,502. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average of $26.51. Timberland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $228.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $18.77 million for the quarter.

Timberland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.