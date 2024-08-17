Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.89

Shares of Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.89 and last traded at C$7.89, with a volume of 79038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$8.40 price target on Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TF

Timbercreek Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Timbercreek Financial Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of C$655.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.31, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 145.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.52%.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.