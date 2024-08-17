Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases 284 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $988,852,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 589.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,619,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,778,000 after buying an additional 1,384,570 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,371,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,905,000 after buying an additional 735,270 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,594,000 after buying an additional 690,643 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $104,723,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of FERG traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.07. The stock had a trading volume of 596,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,237. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.61. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $147.62 and a 1-year high of $225.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FERG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

