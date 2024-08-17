Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases 276 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.21.

Shares of WTW stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.09. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $195.51 and a one year high of $286.13.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

